Left Menu

India's exports rise to $42.22 bn; trade deficit widens to $18.51 bn in March

India's merchandise exports jumped by 19.76 per cent to $42.22 billion in March while imports surged by 24.21 per cent to $60.74 billion resulting in a trade deficit of $18.51 billion during the month, the government data showed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:13 IST
India's exports rise to $42.22 bn; trade deficit widens to $18.51 bn in March
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's merchandise exports jumped by 19.76 per cent to $42.22 billion in March while imports surged by 24.21 per cent to $60.74 billion resulting in a trade deficit of $18.51 billion during the month, the government data showed on Wednesday. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports rose sharply in March led by strong growth recorded in the sectors like petroleum products, engineering and leather.

India's exports stood at $35.26 billion in March 2021. Despite a sharp increase in exports, trade deficit widened as the increase in imports was even sharper.

The trade deficit widened from $13.64 billion in March 2021 to $18.51 billion in March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022