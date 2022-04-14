Kryolan sets up first standalone store, training centre in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI): Global cosmetics brand Kryolan on Thursday unveiled its first standalone store and training centre here as part of stepping up its presence in the region.

The store, the 10th outlet in the country, would house the Berlin-headquartered brand's beauty products. The facility would house a training centre also, a company statement said here.

Kryolan Managing Director Wolfram Langer, inaugurating the store, said the brand has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the best professional and consumer make-up brands.

''We now aim to take our legacy forward by offering expertise to aspirants by offering quality education along with the best-in-class facilities on our premises,'' Langer said.

''We are extremely elated to open our first standalone Kryolan city shop in Chennai and we hope that it is only the first of the many to come. We hope to address and bridge the gap in India for quality make-up and techniques like we have done in the make-up products segment as well,'' he said.

