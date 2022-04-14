Left Menu

UP: Two killed in road accident

Two people were on Thursday killed when a bike caught fire after an accident, police said. The incident took place when the bike hit a stationary oil tanker on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway near Pukazi here, ASP Rural Atul Srivastava said. After the incident, the bike caught fire.

Two people were on Thursday killed when a bike caught fire after an accident, police said. The incident took place when the bike hit a stationary oil tanker on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway near Pukazi here, ASP (Rural) Atul Srivastava said. After the incident, the bike caught fire. Those killed in the mishap were identified as Sonu (26) and Amit (23), both residents of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The victims were going to Haridwar from Delhi.

