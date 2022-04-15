Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Helping Investors Enjoy High FD Rates up to 7.05 percent p.a.

Earning high returns on investments is a priority for many investors as it helps them get closer to achieving their financial goals. When it comes to investment schemes, most Indian families trust fixed deposits. There may be several reasons why, among which are that this instrument is secure, reliable, and offers steady returns, all crucial factors in any economic climate. Moreover, given the rising FD interest rates, 2022 seems an opportune time to consider adding this instrument to the mix. In the current digital era, planning investments and financial growth has become much easier! Investors can now use the FD return calculator tools to forecast earnings accurately within seconds. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a smart option for investors who want to maximize profits through FD investments. This FD is among the most secure, offers some of the highest rates, and is loaded with value-added features. Here's how investors can optimize their investments to enjoy high FD rates with Bajaj Finance. Choose a lengthy tenor of at least 36 months Bajaj Finance allows investors to choose a tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months. Individuals below 60 years of age can earn up to 6.80% p.a. interest on the invested amount depending on the tenor they opt for. The trick to accumulating a vast corpus is simple – stay invested for a more extended period. Selecting an FD with a lengthy investment tenor fetches higher interest rates and greater returns. For instance, a tenor between 36 and 60 months has an interest rate of 6.80% p.a. compared to 6.40% p.a. for 24 months to 35 months and 5.65% for 12 months to 23 months. To better understand the returns for the tenor selected, refer to the tables below. Consider an investment of Rs. 5 lakh for different tenors for investors below 60 years of age: Investment tenor Interest rate Interest amount* Maturity amount* 12 months 5.65% p.a.

Rs. 28,250 Rs. 5,28,250 24 months 6.40% p.a.

Rs. 66,048 Rs. 5,66,048 36 months 6.80% p.a.

Rs. 1,09,093 Rs. 6,09,093 60 months 6.80% p.a.

Rs. 1,94,746 Rs. 6,94,746 *Results are calculated using the FD return calculator available on the Bajaj Finance website. Make monthly contributions via the Systematic Deposit Plan The minimum amount to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs. 25,000. Bajaj Finance also offers investors an alternate solution via the Systematic Deposit Plan. Here, investors can opt to invest Rs. 5,000 every month. The SDP works like a SIP, but there is no risk of market volatility or economic fluctuation as each contribution books a new FD at the prevailing FD rates. This plan has two schemes available, based on which interest payouts and maturity timelines differ. Here is an overview.

• Single Maturity Scheme: The maturity tenor is adjusted for each deposit, and the total maturity amount is paid on a single date. The scheme is ideal if an investor wishes to be paid the whole amount at maturity.

• Monthly Maturity Scheme: Each monthly deposit completes its tenor, and the maturity amount is paid every month. The scheme is ideal for investors who need liquidity to meet their financial requirements during the entire timeline. For instance, young investors looking to start investing will find this option viable while also benefiting from the steady interest earnings every month. Book the FD as a senior citizen With a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, senior citizens or people of age 60 years and above get higher returns than people below 60 years. These investors get an additional 0.25% p.a. on the base rate. The difference is significant and can help investors build a sizable corpus efficiently. With the increased FD interest rates, 2022 is an opportune time for senior citizens looking to leverage their savings better. The interest earnings can help investors meet a range of financial goals. Investors can also opt for a non-cumulative payout option and get interest payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or even annually. With proper planning, investors can easily set up an income stream via these payout modes. Here is a table to showcase the earnings senior citizen investors can expect when booking a Bajaj Finance FD. Consider an investment amount of Rs. 5 lakh across different tenors: Investment tenor Interest rate Interest amount* Maturity amount* 12 months 5.90% p.a.

Rs. 29,500 Rs. 5,29,500 24 months 6.65% p.a.

Rs. 68,711 Rs. 5,68,711 36 months 7.05% p.a.

RS. 1,13,381 Rs. 6,13,381 60 months 7.05% p.a.

Rs. 2,02,916 Rs. 7,02,916 *Results are calculated using the FD return calculator available on the Bajaj Finance website. The digitalization of the financial sector has simplified investing, and investors can get started with just a few clicks. Booking with Bajaj Finance is also simple and can be completed in minutes. Investors can invest online by filling out a simple form and can use UPI or net banking to complete the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)