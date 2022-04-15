Metro operations to be curtailed on Blue Line section on Sunday due to maintenance work

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will not be available in the initial few hours on Sunday due to planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said on Friday.

The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations of the corridor.

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated, the officials said.

Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh stations from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, two metro stations, namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan, will be closed till the resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 7 am, they said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

Metro services will be available between Noida Electronic City/Vaishali-Rajiv Chowk, and Karol Bagh- Dwarka Sec-21, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, it said.

