Left Menu

Rapido raises $180 million in funding round led by Swiggy

Bike taxi startup Rapido has raised $180 million in its latest Series D round of funding led by Swiggy. The company's valuation after the new round of fundraising has surged to $830 million.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:20 IST
Rapido raises $180 million in funding round led by Swiggy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bike taxi startup Rapido has raised $180 million in its latest Series D round of funding led by Swiggy. The company's valuation after the new round of fundraising has surged to $830 million. Siwggy is a new investor in Rapido. The firms that have invested in the new round of funding include TVS Motor Company, along with existing investors, Westbridge, Shell Ventures, and Nexus Ventures, apart from Swiggy, which led the fundraising.

Rapido said in a statement that the new funds would be leveraged to bolster the company's technology and strengthen its teams across diverse sets of capabilities. "This will fortify Rapido's presence to provide a convenient, safe, accessible, and affordable alternative mode of daily commuting," Rapido said.

Rapido said it will be "investing these funds in all its three categories, viz. bike-taxi, auto and delivery, to enhance its captain earnings and improve customer experience in 100+ cities the company operates in." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022