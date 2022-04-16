Dr Sameer Bhati honoured by Directorate General of Home Guards at Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/PNN): On April 12, 2022, A Preventive Care Campaign was organised by Star Imaging & Path Lab in association with the Directorate General of Home Guards for creating awareness about the Holistic Health among the Home Guards. RP Upadhyay, IPS, Director General of Home Guards, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab, Dr Krishna Bhardwaj, Chief Medical Officer, DS Rawat, Commandant, SK Shaukeen, Commandant along with the team of Home Guards graced the inaugural ceremony. Dr Sameer Bhati said, "Early Screening Procedures will surely lead to early and cost-effective interventions. It will help to lessen the impact of disease on the patient's overall life. It is high time to include every sector into the Preventive Care Campaign and we are dedicatedly running this Star Healthy India Mission."

Preventive Health Care Consultation by Physicians, Physiotherapy Doctor Consultants, Eye and Dental Care Doctor Consultants was provided to the Homeguards. Apart from this, Diagnostic Services like Complete Blood Count, Anemia Diagnosis, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Weight and ECG was also given for identifying people in an apparently healthy population who are at higher risk of a health problem or a condition, so that an early treatment or intervention can be offered. RP Upadhyay, Directorate General of Home Guards felicitated Dr Sameer Bhati with a Tribal Cap honouring his relentless services towards the Preventive Care Campaign. Dr Sameer Bhati said, "Our Home Guards serve relentlessly in the maintenance of the Essential Services. I am happy to have this opportunity to serve the Home Guards and help them to take care of their health by adopting a preventive approach."

