Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 17-04-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 01:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police said they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.” Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

