Left Menu

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh invests in healthcare startup Flebo.in

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has in his personal capacity invested in healthcare startup Flebo.in that provides sample collection services to medical diagnostic labs, a statement said on Monday.Labs need not hire their own individual home collection agents anymore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:42 IST
SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh invests in healthcare startup Flebo.in
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has in his personal capacity invested in healthcare startup Flebo.in that provides sample collection services to medical diagnostic labs, a statement said on Monday.

''Labs need not hire their own individual home collection agents anymore. It (Flebo.in) allows empanelled labs to expand their reach to customers beyond their immediate local area,'' its press release mentioned.

Flebo.in team includes more than 100 trained, well-qualified and customer-centric in-house phlebotomists for home collection of blood and other samples, it noted.

Team being ramped up to several thousands, it added.

Customers can opt for a lab of their choice from a wide range of options available on the mobile friendly website depending on their choice of brand, price and location and fix a suitable time slot between 6 AM to 8 PM on any day of the week, it mentioned.

''Customers can also call on the call centre number 012-44-55-0000 to book their tests,'' it noted.

As Flebo.in takes care of home collection, medical diagnostic labs can concentrate on their core strength of providing high quality pathology, haematology, molecular tests and health packages, it stated. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Founder, Flebo.in, said, “With Flebo.in, we aim to build a one-stop destination for booking healthcare and diagnostic tests with partner labs in as many districts as possible.” Singh is promoter as well as Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet airline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022