Devotees Flock to Bihar Temples in Large Numbers on New Year's Day

On New Year's Day, devotees flocked to temples across Bihar, seeking blessings for the year ahead. Patna's renowned Mahavir Mandir welcomed crowds despite the chilly weather.

According to a priest, worshipers queued before gates opened, with arrangements ensuring peaceful prayer offerings. Among the visitors was BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi.

In Arrah, the historic Aranya Devi temple also drew crowds. Known for its spiritual ties to the ancient 'Treta' and 'Dwapara' yugas, it attracts those who believe in its fulfilling legacy, with legends stating figures like Lord Ram and the Pandavas once prayed there.

(With inputs from agencies.)