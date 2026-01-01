Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Bihar Temples in Large Numbers on New Year's Day

Devotees visited Bihar temples on New Year's Day. Patna's Mahavir Mandir saw crowds despite the cold, with arrangements allowing peaceful prayers. BJP's Sanjay Saraogi was among them. Arrah's Aranya Devi temple attracted worshipers drawn by its historical and spiritual significance dating back to ancient Hindu epics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:51 IST
Devotees Flock to Bihar Temples in Large Numbers on New Year's Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Day, devotees flocked to temples across Bihar, seeking blessings for the year ahead. Patna's renowned Mahavir Mandir welcomed crowds despite the chilly weather.

According to a priest, worshipers queued before gates opened, with arrangements ensuring peaceful prayer offerings. Among the visitors was BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi.

In Arrah, the historic Aranya Devi temple also drew crowds. Known for its spiritual ties to the ancient 'Treta' and 'Dwapara' yugas, it attracts those who believe in its fulfilling legacy, with legends stating figures like Lord Ram and the Pandavas once prayed there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

 Global
2
Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

 India
3
Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

 India
4
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026