Skoda Auto Volkswagen commences third shift at Pune plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Tuesday said it has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing plant in Pune to cater to the enhanced demand for its model range in the country.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

''The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group's INDIA 2.0 project.

''The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers,'' SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

The company is also gearing up to accelerate the deliveries of the Skoda Slavia, while the Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022, he added.

Arora further said that the company has recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and the exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead.

''With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021,'' he added.

The Volkswagen Group implemented its INDIA 2.0 project with an investment of one billion euros in India from 2019 to 2022.

Under the project, the Group designed and produced four cars – Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus - which are customised for India at the Group's Pune facility in Chakan.

Spread across 540 acres, the facility currently produces Polo, Vento, Taigun, Kushaq, Slavia and Virtus.

The Group, which also has a manufacturing facility in Shendra in Aurangabad, clocked 76 per cent growth in volumes across its five brands with 21 new launches and six luxury EVs introduced in the market.

