Kenyan envoy seeks investment from India

Ambassador of Kenya, Willy Bet on Tuesday sought Indian investments to the African country in various sectors ranging from oil to healthcare. The other sectors where Bet sought Indian investment are agro-processing, financial business, tourism, manufacturing and textiles. Kenya, he said, offers to invest in areas like private insurance, renewable energy, ICT (information and communications technology) and housing.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by Merchants Chamber of Commerce here, he said effective monitoring and policy framework helped Kenya to attract foreign investment and the African nation 's rank in the criteria of ease of doing business improved to 56 from 120 in a span of seven years.

The envoy said Kenya is among the top three capital markets in Africa. The Kenyan government offers a tax holiday for ten years for export processing industry.

Member of Kenyan Parliament, Swarup Ranjan Mishra said in the context of trade with West Bengal the key sectors are agriculture and fisheries. He said Kenya and Bengal should collaborate on `blue economy', that is ocean resources harnessed for the production of goods and services. The other sectors where West Bengal and Kenya can cooperate are transport, marine engineering and maritime transport, he added.

