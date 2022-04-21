China's Xi says unilateral sanctions won't work

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and said that "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as cutting off of supply chains won't work.

Xi was speaking by video to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

