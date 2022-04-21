Left Menu

China's Xi says unilateral sanctions won't work

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:39 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and said that "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as cutting off of supply chains won't work.

Xi was speaking by video to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

