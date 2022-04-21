China's Xi says unilateral sanctions won't work
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 07:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:39 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and said that "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as cutting off of supply chains won't work.
Xi was speaking by video to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hainan
- Xi Jinping
- Asia
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China holiday travel slumps after COVID outbreaks - state media
China holiday travel slumps after COVID outbreaks - state media
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits China's Sichuan
China stocks fall as COVID surge dents services activity
China stocks end lower as services activity slumps amid COVID surge