Cimpress India certified as Great Place to Work

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cimpress India, a shared strategic capability of Cimpress N.V, a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specializing in various domains of mass customization, has been certified as Great Place to Work 2022-23 by the Great Places to Work Institute. Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm helping organizations to build better workplaces. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them create and sustain High-Trust, High-Performance cultures.

They also identify & recognize great workplaces across the globe through their certifications and best workplaces list. As per the survey results, Cimpress's Trust Index Score is 88, that matches up to the score for Top 100- Best Companies to Work for in India. The Trust Index(c) score is the percentage of employees that shared a positive response. The five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® basis which the survey was conducted and the Trust Index(c) score was calculated were:

CREDIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT: The credibility dimension measured the extent to which employees see management as credible (believable, trustworthy) by assessing employees' perceptions of management's communication practices, competence, and integrity. RESPECT FOR PEOPLE: The respect dimension measured the extent to which employees feel respected by management by assessing the levels of support, collaboration, and caring employees see expressed through management's actions toward them.

FAIRNESS AT THE WORKPLACE: The fairness dimension measured the extent to which employees feel that management practices are fair by assessing the equity, impartiality, and justice employees perceive in the workplace. PRIDE: The pride dimension measured employees' sense of pride in their work by assessing the feelings employees have toward their jobs, team or work group, and the company.

CAMARADERIE BETWEEN PEOPLE: Camaraderie measured employees' sense of enjoyment in the workplace by assessing the level of intimacy they find, or the ability they have to be themselves; the hospitality people engage in, or the extent to which the environment is friendly and welcoming; and the sense of community, or the degree to which people feel that they are members of a team or a family. On this win, Ameya Sane, HR Director, Cimpress India, said, "This is truly a testimony to our authentic & empathetic leadership, and an underlying people-centric philosophy displayed through policies, practices and behaviors by all our people leaders across Cimpress businesses and central teams. With Remote-First, quite literally, our workplace doesn't stand on concrete pillars but on people who work here. It reflects the dedication and trust of our people, that has made us who we are today. Congratulations to each one of you on behalf of the entire Cimpress leadership."

He also thanked Cimpress leadership team and its employees for bringing Cimpress to this point and making it what it is today! The company pledges to continue creating a workplace that enables not only your professional success but also your well-being.

