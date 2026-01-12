Chaos in LA: U-Haul Incident Sparks Tensions at Iranian Protest
A tense scene unfolded in Los Angeles when a U-Haul truck plowed through demonstrators supporting Iranian citizens, causing panic and an aggressive response from the crowd. The truck, damaged with shattered windows, was intercepted by police blocks away, with officers working to contain the rowdy protestors.
According to a police statement, one person was struck by the vehicle, though no serious injuries were reported. A banner on the truck made a pointed historical reference to the controversial 1953 US-backed coup in Iran. Despite the chaos, emergency services confirmed that injured individuals declined medical aid.
Sunday's demonstration, located in LA's Westwood area, occurred amid growing unrest against Iran's theocratic regime. Los Angeles, home to a substantial Iranian diaspora, saw a volatile but ultimately contained protest. Despite ongoing crackdowns in Iran, the protest in LA underscored international solidarity and historical grievances.
