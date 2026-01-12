Left Menu

Chaos in LA: U-Haul Incident Sparks Tensions at Iranian Protest

A U-Haul truck drove into a crowded Iranian protest in Los Angeles, leading to chaos and the detention of the driver. The incident evoked memories of the 1953 coup, demonstrating tensions within the Iranian diaspora. Police managed the situation without serious injuries, despite heightened emotions among protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:50 IST
A tense scene unfolded in Los Angeles when a U-Haul truck plowed through demonstrators supporting Iranian citizens, causing panic and an aggressive response from the crowd. The truck, damaged with shattered windows, was intercepted by police blocks away, with officers working to contain the rowdy protestors.

According to a police statement, one person was struck by the vehicle, though no serious injuries were reported. A banner on the truck made a pointed historical reference to the controversial 1953 US-backed coup in Iran. Despite the chaos, emergency services confirmed that injured individuals declined medical aid.

Sunday's demonstration, located in LA's Westwood area, occurred amid growing unrest against Iran's theocratic regime. Los Angeles, home to a substantial Iranian diaspora, saw a volatile but ultimately contained protest. Despite ongoing crackdowns in Iran, the protest in LA underscored international solidarity and historical grievances.

