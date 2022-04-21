Faber India outlines aggressive growth plans for the India market on the occasion of its 25th anniversary celebration

· Envisions a growth of 50 % to cross 1000 crore in sales by the end of this year · Focuses on reaching more consumer homes with at least one appliance in every home National, April 21st, 2022 – On the occasion of its 25th anniversary celebration, Faber India underlined its commitment for the India market and announced aggressive growth plans for the country. The company has been growing consistently at a CAGR of 25% yoy in the last five years and plans to target a sales of 1000 crore by the end of this year. Currently a market leader in the large kitchen appliances segment, with more than 30% share in hobs and hoods, the company is the largest seller of Built-in appliances and amongst the largest sellers of Sinks under the brand ''Franke''. Commemorating the occasion, Faber India’s MD, Puneet Gupta, said, “This is a proud moment for us and we would like to thank our partners and customers’ for being with us in this exciting journey. Over these last 25 years it has been our endeavour to understand needs of our consumers and introduce complete kitchen solutions for them. We have added multiple categories over the past few years in line with this. In addition to being market leaders in Hoods, Hobs, Built In appliances, we now have a sizeable presence in categories of RO water purifiers, Water Geysers and small appliances.” “Going forward, we want to continue to innovate to stay relevant for our consumers and partners. Our goal will be to reach every consumer’s home with an appliance, in the next couple of years”, he added. Also speaking on the occasion, Hardesh Chojer, Senior Director - Marketing, R&D & Exports, said, Faber is known to be a pioneer in the industry and our most significant achievement has been the industry-first innovations we have introduced to make our consumers’ life safer with Faber. We were the first ones to introduce innovations like super silent Sunzi chimneys, 3D hood with 3 way suction for better suction and Aerostation hood, a unique hood which combines the functionality of hood, air purifier and cooling fan. We are also pioneers in using media effectively to drive trials and consumer purchases. All these initiatives have reinstated our leadership position in the market.” Faber has a large pan India distribution set up with more than 10000 outlets and sells across all large format retailers like Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales. It is also one of the largest selling brand in e-commerce of large kitchen appliances and owns the largest service network in the country with more than 350 service partners and 1800 service engineers providing after sales support to its esteemed consumers. About Faber India Faber India, a part of Franke Faber India Limited (FFIL), is the market leader in major kitchen appliance categories including hobs, hoods, ovens, microwave ovens, dishwashers and built-in refrigerators.

