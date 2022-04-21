Left Menu

West Bengal received Rs 3.42 lakh cr investment proposals at biz summit: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:06 IST
West Bengal received Rs 3.42 lakh cr investment proposals at biz summit: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Investment proposals worth Rs 3.42 lakh crore were received by West Bengal in this year's business summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, she said that a total of 137 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoI) were signed for the investments.

Around 40 lakh jobs will be created when these investments are made, she said.

A task force will be set up under the chief secretary for speedy implementation of these projects, she added.

Sectoral committees for agriculture and allied services, MSME, exports, services sector and tourism were also set up at the summit.

These committees, co-chaired by industrialists, will meet once a month. These committees will give policy suggestions to create more jobs and attract investments, the chief minister said.

The business summit was attended by 4,300 participants from 42 countries, she said.

The chief minister announced that the next business summit will be held from February 1 to 3, 2023.

In the last five editions of the summit, the state had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 12 lakh crore, which are in various stages of progress, having the potential to create 1.5 crore jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

