Bank credit grows by 10.09 pc; deposits by 10.06 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:45 IST
Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Bank credit grew by 10.09 per cent to Rs 119.88 lakh crore and deposits by 10.06 per cent to Rs 167.42 lakh crore in the fortnight ended on April 8, the RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended on April 9, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.88 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.11 lakh crore, according to the RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of April 8, released on Thursday.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

