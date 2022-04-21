Left Menu

Yellen says committed to working through G20 despite walkout over Ukraine war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she was committed to working through the Group of 20 major economies to address difficulties brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite a walkout by her and several other Western officials from a G20 finance meeting as Russian officials spoke.

"I think we were looking for a way to make our disapproval known while still recognizing we have a lot of work to accomplish," Yellen told a news conference.

