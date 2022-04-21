Left Menu

AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight delayed by around 2 hrs after rat sighted onboard; DGCA begins probe

A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted onboard the aircraft, officials said.Aviation regulator DGCA has begun a probe into the incident, officials said.The flight departed from the Srinagar airport after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials said, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours.The scheduled time of departure of flight AI822 was 2.15 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:02 IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has begun a probe into the incident, officials said.

The flight departed from the Srinagar airport after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials said, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours.

The scheduled time of departure of flight AI822 was 2.15 pm. Due to the incident, it departed around 4.10 pm, they said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27. The Centre sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

