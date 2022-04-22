Left Menu

Ukraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 12:21 IST
Ukraine miner Ferrexpo delays dividend, pauses some projects
Ferrexpo Plc Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday it was delaying a decision on paying an interim dividend and pausing projects that are not expected to deliver near-term growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.

The London-listed group, with all its operations in Ukraine but away from the main conflict zones, makes iron ore pellets used in the steel industry. But the crisis, which began on Feb. 24 has created many operational and logistical challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022