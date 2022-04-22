Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:23 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian AN-26 transport plane crashed during a "technical flight" in southern Ukraine on Friday and there were casualties, local authorities said.
Details of the crash, in the Zaporizhzhia region, were being verified.
