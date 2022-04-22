Left Menu

Making efforts to promote brand India at global platforms: AEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Friday said it is making efforts to promote the brand India on various global platforms by showcasing its strength in sustainability, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labor standards, and women's employment.

AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka also said that the availability of cotton, jute, silk, and wool along with the second-largest spinning and weaving capacity provides the industry an opportunity for a 95 percent domestic value addition.

The council has organized a two-day Fashion Meet Expo 2022. The expo seeks to bring together the entire textile ecosystem from fiber to fashion including manufacturers, accessories players, dyes, machine makers, startups, designers, buying agents, exporters, and fashion institutes.

The fair was inaugurated by Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh at Apparel House Gurugram on April 21.

''Council is taking rigorous efforts towards promoting brand India at various global platforms showcasing its strength on sustainability, circularity, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labor standards, women employment,'' Goenka said in a statement.

Exports of ready-made garments during 2021-22 stood at USD 16 billion, an increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year.

Main markets for Indian textiles and apparel exports include the US, European Union, Asia, and the Middle East. Quoting the minister, the council said export opportunities for the sector have been enhanced via the signing of free trade agreements with the UAE, and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

