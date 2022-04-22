Left Menu

Tech Mahindra to create 1,000 jobs in UK

I am very pleased that Tech Mahindra has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth, Johnson said in the statement.Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said innovations and applications of Artificial intelligence AI can significantly transform productivity and create revenue streams for businesses in the UK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:32 IST
Tech Mahindra to create 1,000 jobs in UK
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it plans to create new revenue streams and add 1,000 jobs in the UK.

The tech giant will collaborate with a leading academia and research institute in the UK to co-innovate at Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab in Milton Keynes, it said in a statement.

As many as 1,000 jobs will be created by the company in the UK, the statement said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, made an announcement regarding a new collaboration between the two countries on AI. The initiative aims to grow innovation and prosperity in both the countries and harness the power of emerging technology to confront global challenges.

''Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I am very pleased that Tech Mahindra has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth,'' Johnson said in the statement.

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said innovations and applications of Artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly transform productivity and create revenue streams for businesses in the UK. ''We are also committed to investing in the local communities we operate in, and initiatives like these help increase the employability of future technologists in the UK as well as globally,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022