Brinton Pharmaceuticals plans to invest GBP 30 mn in product pipeline

Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it plans to invest 30 million pounds (around Rs 295 crore) over the next five years to strengthen its product pipelines, create 300 highly skilled jobs and develop innovative products for its global consumers.

The company, which has a strong presence in India and globally in 24 countries, said it has decided to invest in a global research and development centre in the United Kingdom.

The proposed life sciences research and development centre in the North of England will support the acceleration of the company's research in the areas of biotechnology, health and life sciences, the company said in a statement.

''The investment helps the company engage in a thriving life sciences ecosystem, supporting their global ambitions to build next-generation healthcare products,'' it added.

The company's announcement coincides with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's India visit.

''I'm very pleased that Brinton Pharmaceuticals has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our healthcare sector and driving economic growth,'' the statement said quoting Johnson.

Commenting on the company's plan, Brinton Pharmaceutical Chairman and Managing Director RahulKumar Darda said, ''Our long-term business plan is based on research and innovation. The primary objective is to generate a high-quality portfolio of niche-differentiated products that answer unmet needs. This is a significant step in our long journey to growth and we are quite excited.'' Brinton Pharmaceuticals said it wants to be a key partner in the UK healthcare ecosystem to synthesize world-class research and innovation interventions leading to the making of top medical products.

