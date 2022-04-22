Vaishnaw flags off Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special from Koraput Railway Station in the state and said that Railways will expedite implementation of projects as soon as it got land from the Odisha government. He inspected the Koraput-Visakhapatnam railway section and ongoing doubling work between Koraput and Kottavalasa railway section before his departure to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said: “The Railways will not make any delay for implementation of the projects like Malkanagiri - Bhadrachalam Rail Line as soon as it gets land for the purpose”.

The Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Daily Passenger Special will start its regular run from Visakhapatnam on April 23 and from Koraput on April 24. This train will leave Koraput at 8.10 AM, daily and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 5.35 PM. During its return journey it will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.30 a.m and will arrive at Koraput at 3.45p.m. This train will have stops at important stations via Rayagada and Vizianagaram.

The 173.416 km long Malkanagiri-Bhadrachalam rail line project has been sanctioned by Railway Board on September 9, 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,800 crore approximately. This project will have 213 bridges including 48 major and 165 minor bridges.

The proposed rail line will have stations at Malkanagiri, Badali, Kowasiguda, Rajanguda, Maharajpalli and Lunimanguda in Odisha and Kannapuram, Kutugutta, Pallu, Nandigama, Bhadrachalam and Pandurangapuram in Telangana.

Estimated cost for conducting survey is Rs 307.64 lakh and sanctioned in January, 2022. The contact awarded on February 27, 2022 for Rs 231 lakh. “By June, 2022, the survey work will be completed,” Vaishnaw said.

He also announced that Samaleswari Express, Hirakhand Express and Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express will stop at Laxmipur Road station and the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express will atop at Bacheli. The union minister interacted with passengers at Koraput station and took feedback on cleanliness of trains and stations. He later inspected the Koraput-Visakhapatnam railway section and ongoing doubling work between Koraput and Kottavalasa railway section before his departure to Delhi.

Vaishnaw, also the union minister of communication and information technology, was on a day-long tour to Odisha to review different projects and flag off the new train besides inaugurating four postal buildings in the state.

At Malkanagiri, Vaishnaw discussed about Malkanagiri - Bhadrachalam Rail Line Project with Railway officials, public representatives at Malkanagiri and reviewed the progress of railway infrastructure in Koraput and Malkanagiri Districts. Apart from this he also reviewed the provisions of the central government with state government officials.

