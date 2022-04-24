Iran Revolutionary Guards seize foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel -Fars news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:12 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with 200,000 liters of smuggled fuel, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
The ship's eight crew were detained, Fars reported, citing Guards senior commander Gholamhossein Hosseini.
