EU approves 2 billion euros Italian scheme to support 5G roll out

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:55 IST
Margrethe Vestager Image Credit: Wikipedia
The EU Commission said on Monday it approved a two billion euro Italian scheme to support the rollout of 5G mobile networks through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to a press release. "This will enable consumers and businesses to access high-quality 5G services, contributing to the economic growth of the country and to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital transition", EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the scheme, that will run until 30 June 2026, the aid will take the form of direct grants to electronic communications services providers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

