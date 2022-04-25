MONIN India announces its participation in AAHAR 2022- International Food & Hospitality Fair

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/ MONIN India Pvt. Ltd.): MONIN India announces its participation at the 36th AAHAR International Food & Hospitality Fair with its biggest presence in India till now. The event is scheduled to take place from 26th - 30th April 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The significance of the event is stronger this year in a post-pandemic scenario after two years. Furthermore, participation from MONIN India is of significance and importance as the company reiterates its focus on the Indian market with its direct presence through MONIN India Pvt Ltd. "With a 1000 sq. ft interactive space, MONIN's presence in AAHAR is going to be unique with new product launches, invigorating discussions with all stakeholders in the Hospitality Industry and exciting tasting sessions along with our seasoned Beverage Innovators. After a gap of two years, this fair is going to be a landmark event in the food and beverage industry. We couldn't be more excited to showcase MONIN India in a New Avatar," asserts Germain Araud, Managing Director, Monin India Pvt Ltd.

Another key announcement is the launch of the new and improved Le Frappe de MONIN Vanilla, specially curated for the Indian market. The improved flavour has been introduced after an in-depth research and in-market field study by the India R&D and Beverage Innovation team. "The Frappe was developed keeping in mind the uniqueness of the Indian palette- A true 'Make in India' product," confirms Germain. Le Frappe de MONIN Vanilla is revolutionising the basic preparation of dairy-based drinks be it milkshakes, smoothies, cold coffees, frappes, etc. The ease of use and its application versatility encourages replacing vanilla ice cream with Frappe powder. There is a distinct advantage as companies can now do away with the need for large refrigerators to store ice creams.

These new developments point to Monin India's seriousness to strengthen its presence in the country. As Germain asserts, "We are committed to investing in India. This is evident with our INR 200 Crore factory project scheduled to commence operations as soon as the factory site planning is completed." MONIN is globally renowned as the brand of choice for hospitality professionals (Bartenders and Baristas). With over 150 flavours across 150 countries, MONIN has sold over 100 million bottles all over the world. It takes pride in its best practices such as responsible sourcing, natural ingredients, no artificial flavouring, or colouring in the majority of its portfolio, and the use of pure cane sugar for its syrups, which makes the brand a trusted partner for the industry for generations.

With a wealth of more than 100 years of experience, MONIN has become the brand of reference for bar and catering professionals, offering more than 150 flavours available in 150 countries. The company has the widest range of Premium Syrups, Fruit Preparations, Gourmet Sauces, and Liqueurs. Versatile and with an unrivalled strength of flavour, MONIN products can respond to the demands of all professionals: delivering quality, multiple flavours, and originality in all applications.

