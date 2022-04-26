Welcome to HPCI India 2022 - India's Only Home and Personal Care Ingredients Exhibition cum Conference

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): HPCI India 2022 (Home and Personal Care Ingredients Exhibition and Conference India) - is the only event in India which is focused on raw materials and techniques for the formulation of cosmetic and cleaning products. The 11th edition of this unique event will be held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on April 28-29, 2022.

HPCI brings forth a unique opportunity to learn about the innovative ingredients for formulating effective cosmetic and home care products. It is also the place to meet peers face-to-face, experience and discuss the latest developments and identify innovative products and solutions. The exhibition presents companies from all over India as well as overseas, and ensures that there is something for everyone - exhibitors, visitors, Industry bodies and think-tanks and the media to take home. This year's exhibition is all the more relevant and important as it gives an opportunity to the home and personal care ingredients Industry and entrepreneurs a chance to re-connect after the super-show in 2020.

Companies from personal care, homecare, cosmetics ingredients, perfumery & essential oils, soap & detergent, and toiletries sectors will be at HPCI India. The event is conceptualized towards bringing the complete innovative solutions to the personal and home care segment right from the concept to formulation to technology to product launches, thus creating numerous opportunities for the professionals to learn, connect, network and do business under one roof. The event shall feature technical a conference managed by Indian Society of Cosmetic Chemists to provide the latest developments within the industry, new formulations, market trends, products and alternative testing methods.

HPCI India 2022 is organised by ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd. which is a joint venture between NuernbergMesse, Colour Publications and Vincentz Network. Event organizers accord the highest priority on ensuring that exhibitors, event partners and visitors experience trade fairs and conferences that are highly professional, successful and safe. Dilip Raghavan, Managing Director, ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd. shares, "The global pandemic has affected businesses in many ways, HPCI India 2022 is here to support and strengthen the industry at large. Join us to learn more about the latest innovations in the realm of innovative ingredients for formulating effective cosmetic and home care products at the 11th edition."

"Extraordinary times such as these demand flexibility and innovation, as India's Leading Event for Home & Personal Care Ingredients, HPCI India 2022 is here to provide a unique and effective forum for the Industry. Join us to restart the conversations and discussions," said Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Management Board, NurnbergMesse India. What Makes HPCI India 2022 A Must Attend Event

-HPCI India is the biggest meeting hub for the Indian homecare, personal care & cosmetics industry -It brings together the buyers and ingredient suppliers at one place to source ingredients, witness latest industry trends and network.

-The event provides an opportunity to meet, nurture and consolidate your existing business relationships with your customers, evaluate their needs and get an overall sense of the market and its emerging trends. -An opportunity to forge new business alliances.

-Consolidate and establish your brand presence. -Discover in-depth conversation with professionals, develop new ideas, and grow your market share.

-Meet influencers, create customer connections, and experience the latest trends in home, personal care, ingredients and the packaging industry at HPCI India. -The conference will provide an effective forum to share results of promising research, display of innovative techniques and the opportunity to network with cosmetic experts from all over the globe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)