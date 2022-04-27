Infosys Collaborates with Nu Skin to Drive Social Commerce-led Transformation in the Beauty and Wellness Sector

BENGALURU, India and NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global leader in beauty and wellness. Nu Skin will take advantage of the Infosys Equinox human-centric digital commerce platform to deliver engaging and innovative experiences for consumers and affiliates. The platform aims to help Nu Skin scale its business model exponentially with social commerce-based capabilities.

Infosys Equinox will help Nu Skin to sharpen its focus on creating unique, personalized, and innovative consumer engagement. Powered by Infosys Equinox's microservices-based, API-first and cloud-native design, Nu Skin plans to deliver engaging shopping experiences across multiple touch points, including websites, mobile apps and smart connected devices.

Ryan Napierski, Chief Executive Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, ''We look forward to our collaboration with Infosys to help transform our business and stay ahead of changing consumer behavior curves. We believe that Infosys can help us harness the right digital capabilities to reimagine how we connect with our customers and create a new industry paradigm for personalized beauty and wellness shopping experiences.'' Infosys Equinox will bring Nu Skin a choice of digital advances including conversational commerce, augmented reality, and voice commerce, which if implemented will enable the company to engage with consumers through rich digital experiences.

Joe Sueper, Chief Technology Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, ''Infosys Equinox will give us the end-to-end social commerce capabilities we need to transform our business model and provide innovative customer engagement. We're creating best-in-class architecture foundations that will power digital experiences well into the future.'' Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, ''Beauty and wellness brands are committing to bold changes in the way they connect with consumers, matched by systematic digital investments that can help them realize their aspirations to transform. We are excited to bring Infosys Equinox to help accelerate the development of Nu Skin's social commerce-based business model. We look forward to Nu Skin's creation of a new playbook for success in the beauty and wellness industry.'' Amit Kalley, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Equinox, said, ''We are excited to partner with Nu Skin in their vision of transforming the beauty and wellness industry by creating personalized and socially-connected commerce experiences. Infosys Equinox's headless and cloud-native microservices will allow Nu Skin to compose unique and delightful digital journeys across ever evolving channels for their consumers across the globe.'' About Nu Skin Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people, look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future business opportunities and growth prospects as well as the benefits our products and services provide for our clients. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our products and services functioning as anticipated and interfacing with our clients' systems as anticipated, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

