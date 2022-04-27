Left Menu

KBC Global Ltd's Board to meet on April 29, to consider the possibility of entering into mining business

BSE(541161) and NSE (KBCGLOBAL) listed, KBC Global Ltd., is a leading player in the affordable and mid-income housing segment has informed Exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2022, to consider and discuss the possibility of entering into the mining business internationally, and discuss the opportunities available in Africa for acquisition or Joint venture of mines.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:06 IST
KBC Global Ltd's Board to meet on April 29, to consider the possibility of entering into mining business
KBC Global Ltd's Board to meet on April 29, to consider the Possibility of Entering into Mining Business. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): BSE(541161) and NSE (KBCGLOBAL) listed, KBC Global Ltd., is a leading player in the affordable and mid-income housing segment has informed Exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2022, to consider and discuss the possibility of entering into the mining business internationally, and discuss the opportunities available in Africa for acquisition or Joint venture of mines. KBC Global Ltd is a First-Generation Construction Company in Maharashtra and Western India with a disciplined and professional approach. The Company is founded and promoted by Naresh Karda in the year 2007. Promoters have an experience of more than 25 years in the construction industry. The company has established a brand name "Hari" for all its projects.

The company's business activity falls within two business segments - Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business. The company also had recently announced that the company had participated at CREDAI Nashik Property Expo organized by CREDAI Nashik Metro where it showcased 12 prominent projects ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across the Nashik region andsuccessfully converted more than 9 bookings i.e., 1 per cent spot conversion and additionally expecting more than 50 to convert in near term from over 1000 enquiries for its projects.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022