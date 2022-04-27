KBC Global Ltd's Board to meet on April 29, to consider the possibility of entering into mining business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): BSE(541161) and NSE (KBCGLOBAL) listed, KBC Global Ltd., is a leading player in the affordable and mid-income housing segment has informed Exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2022, to consider and discuss the possibility of entering into the mining business internationally, and discuss the opportunities available in Africa for acquisition or Joint venture of mines. KBC Global Ltd is a First-Generation Construction Company in Maharashtra and Western India with a disciplined and professional approach. The Company is founded and promoted by Naresh Karda in the year 2007. Promoters have an experience of more than 25 years in the construction industry. The company has established a brand name "Hari" for all its projects.

The company's business activity falls within two business segments - Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business. The company also had recently announced that the company had participated at CREDAI Nashik Property Expo organized by CREDAI Nashik Metro where it showcased 12 prominent projects ranging from Affordable housing, Mid-segment and Luxury Housing across the Nashik region andsuccessfully converted more than 9 bookings i.e., 1 per cent spot conversion and additionally expecting more than 50 to convert in near term from over 1000 enquiries for its projects.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)