Lumenore partners with Apar Technologies to expand user base across APAC region

Lumenore, a unified business intelligence and analytics platform, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Singapore-based software services firm Apar Technologies to expand its educational user base across the Asia-Pacific region. This partnership will see Apar Technologies serve as an exclusive industry channel partner in the APAC region for Lumenore. Together, the companies will focus on expanding Lumenore's user base in the education sector, according to a joint statement issued by the two firms.

Talking about the partnership Naren Vijay, EVP- Growth, Lumenore said, "At Lumenore, we have the expertise and have changed the way organisations of any size in any industry do things. Our business analytics have the power to be more agile and impactful. We are delighted to partner with Apar Technologies and believe that this partnership combines the strengths of both companies and will galvanize the education sector in the APAC region." "Using Lumenore's BI at educational institutes will allow administrators to have continual access to reports, meet reporting requirements faster and more efficiently, and foster a culture of accountability and data-driven decision-making," said Vijay.

Lumenore is conceptualised to make analytics simple, flexible, yet incredibly powerful. The platform's unique features such as NLQ-powered conversational analytics ('AskMe Anything') and AI-recommended insights '(Do you know) have helped enterprises across the globe streamline their operations and improve speed to insight across industries. Whereas, Apar offers a range of services, including technical support and tools for business transformation, managed services, data and analytics, and assistance with the establishment of development centers.

The educational sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is promising and has a variety of education providers, schools, colleges, universities, organizations, agencies, and businesses that operate under the government or private establishment. Under the agreement, Lumenore authorises Apar Technology to purchase and/or license products and to grant access to resell them. As their strategic partner, the Apar team will be trained and certified to develop additional dashboards to work collaboratively. Through this partnership, Lumenore is expecting to add 10,000 more users within this year.

"Lumenore's partnership with eLite Suite from Apar will provide a complementary approach to the institutes in the Education Vertical. These are exciting times and Educational Institutes have started realising that Analytics is going to be necessary for them to plan their future actions," said Sumit Shukla, Sr Vice President, Apar Technologies. "With an advanced analytical approach, we will now be able to define better Learning Paths for the students. There could be no better time or scenario for both the companies to establish a partnership that would be beneficial for all stakeholders in the system," Shukla added. (ANI)

