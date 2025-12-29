Left Menu

Vice-President's December Tour: Unveiling Projects and Celebrating Heritage

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan's two-day tour of South India includes unveiling a statue, launching a housing project, attending cultural fests, and celebrating educational milestones. His visit highlights the commemoration of Mahakavi Bharathiar in Puducherry, the Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Kerala, and closing ceremonies in Tamil Nadu—all mark commitment to cultural and educational enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST
VP CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is set for a significant two-day journey through Southern India, taking place on December 29 and 30. Kicking off his itinerary in Puducherry, he will pay homage to the legendary Mahakavi Bharathiar by unveiling a statue in his honor, according to a release by the Vice President's Secretariat. Additionally, Radhakrishnan will spearhead the initiation of a new housing project under the Smart City Mission.

His agenda further includes being the Chief Guest at the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University. Post this engagement, the Vice-President will proceed to Kerala to partake in the Trivandrum Fest 2025. The following day, his presence is anticipated at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Varkala, with an added role of inaugurating the closing public meeting of Mar Ivanios College's Platinum Jubilee in Thiruvananthapuram.

Concluding his tour in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan is scheduled as the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Rameswaram. Previously, the Vice-President commemorated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary at an event organized by the Atal Foundation. Reflecting on Vajpayee's legacy, he cited a Tamil couplet, affirming his lifelong dedication to principles and values.

