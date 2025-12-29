Vice-President's December Tour: Unveiling Projects and Celebrating Heritage
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan's two-day tour of South India includes unveiling a statue, launching a housing project, attending cultural fests, and celebrating educational milestones. His visit highlights the commemoration of Mahakavi Bharathiar in Puducherry, the Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Kerala, and closing ceremonies in Tamil Nadu—all mark commitment to cultural and educational enrichment.
- Country:
- India
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is set for a significant two-day journey through Southern India, taking place on December 29 and 30. Kicking off his itinerary in Puducherry, he will pay homage to the legendary Mahakavi Bharathiar by unveiling a statue in his honor, according to a release by the Vice President's Secretariat. Additionally, Radhakrishnan will spearhead the initiation of a new housing project under the Smart City Mission.
His agenda further includes being the Chief Guest at the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University. Post this engagement, the Vice-President will proceed to Kerala to partake in the Trivandrum Fest 2025. The following day, his presence is anticipated at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Varkala, with an added role of inaugurating the closing public meeting of Mar Ivanios College's Platinum Jubilee in Thiruvananthapuram.
Concluding his tour in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan is scheduled as the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Rameswaram. Previously, the Vice-President commemorated Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary at an event organized by the Atal Foundation. Reflecting on Vajpayee's legacy, he cited a Tamil couplet, affirming his lifelong dedication to principles and values.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025
BJP Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Debt Critique Amid Coalition Dynamics
Remembering 'Captain': A Political Icon's Enduring Legacy in Tamil Nadu
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Tamil Nadu Fishermen