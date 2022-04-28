Left Menu

Cyient to acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting for Rs 284 cr

IT company Cyient on Thursday said it will acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting for USD 37 million about Rs 284 crore in an all-cash deal.Grit Consulting has expertise in consulting for asset-intensive industries like metal mining and energy and the acquisition will enable Cyient customers across sectors to draw value from the Grits deep knowledge and Cyients technology solutions capabilities.Cyient is acquiring Grit Consulting at an enterprise value of USD 37 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:19 IST
Cyient to acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting for Rs 284 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Cyient on Thursday said it will acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting for USD 37 million (about Rs 284 crore) in an all-cash deal.

Grit Consulting has expertise in consulting for asset-intensive industries like metal mining and energy and the acquisition will enable Cyient customers across sectors to draw value from the Grit's deep knowledge and Cyient's technology solutions capabilities.

Cyient is acquiring Grit Consulting at an ''enterprise value of USD 37 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis. This translates to 2.04 times of FY'22 revenue and 6.8X times of FY'22 EBITDA,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company will pay 50 per cent of the consideration and remaining 50 per cent as an earnout over the next two years, subject to business performance, according to the filing.

The deal is expected to close by May 5, 2022.

''We are expanding our Cyient Consulting practice with this investment. It aligns with our consulting-led growth strategy, and we see great synergies across talent, footprint, and customers. With Grit Consulting's expertise in business transformation and our technology solutions capabilities, we can deliver strategic outcomes for our customers,'' Cyient MD and CEO, Krishna Bodanapu, said in a statement.

The global consulting services market is expected to cross USD 1.2 trillion by 2025, and the acquisition of Grit Consulting will empower Cyient to accelerate its consulting capabilities and deliver innovative technology solutions to its customers, the statement said.

''We believe that this coming-together of Cyient's technology solutions and our innovative socio-technical design consulting approaches will further strengthen our capabilities to enable sustainable performance improvements and cultural enhancement across the organization,'' Grit Consulting founding partner Jeremy Brown said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022