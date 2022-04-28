Left Menu

Indonesian president's approval ratings buoyed by palm export ban

Burhanuddin Muhtadi, director at pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, told a news conference the two main drivers of the uptick were the palm export ban and an ongoing graft probe into palm oil permits, which the Attorney General also announced last week. "Why the approval rating increased is because the president's policy is in line with the public's popular preference," he said, adding that 66% of respondents believed a palm export ban was needed to shore up domestic supplies.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:08 IST
Indonesian president's approval ratings buoyed by palm export ban
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian president's drastic measures to control food prices by banning palm oil exports have helped lift his sagging approval ratings, an independent pollster said on Thursday. President Joko Widodo has in the last week imposed an export ban that covers nearly all palm products, which are used in staples like cooking oil, saying people's need for affordable food trumped revenue.

The move boosted his rating four points to 64.1% in an independent survey of about 1,200 people conducted from April 20-25 - recovering slightly from when it slumped to 59.9% earlier this week but still lower than the record high 75.3% he enjoyed in January. Burhanuddin Muhtadi, director at pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, told a news conference the two main drivers of the uptick were the palm export ban and an ongoing graft probe into palm oil permits, which the Attorney General also announced last week.

"Why the approval rating increased is because the president's policy is in line with the public's popular preference," he said, adding that 66% of respondents believed a palm export ban was needed to shore up domestic supplies. Indonesia is the world's top producer and exporter of the edible oil. The export ban, which has shocked global markets and choked supply chains, has been enforced from April 28. It will last until cooking oil prices fall to 14,000 rupiah ($0.97) per litre, said chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Security minister Mahfud MD told the same conference the latest survey showed the government had not lost the public's trust. ($1 = 14,488.0000 rupiah)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022