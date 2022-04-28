Left Menu

Gold declines by Rs 442; silver tumbles Rs 950

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:06 IST
Gold declines by Rs 442; silver tumbles Rs 950
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 442 to Rs 51,010 per 10 grams in line with the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,452 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 950 to Rs 64,167 per kg from Rs 65,117 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,885 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.25 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,885 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices fell to a two-month low as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022