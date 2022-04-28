Gold declines by Rs 442; silver tumbles Rs 950

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 442 to Rs 51,010 per 10 grams in line with the decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,452 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 950 to Rs 64,167 per kg from Rs 65,117 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,885 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.25 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,885 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices fell to a two-month low as the dollar rallied on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.