Gypsy_Moth, an integrated brand building and storytelling agency aims to grow 5x by 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gypsy_Moth, the integrated brand building & storytelling agency, specialising in fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle brands aim to grow by 5X this fiscal year. With a portfolio like Pepe Jeans India, Easybuy from The Landmark Group, an enormous F&B brand based out of South India, they connect people through relatable content, integrate it with consumer research and data analytics to create communication that speaks for the brand.

"The agency's motto is to make content more accessible to brands, not just in the form of conventional advertising, but through relevant, engaging, everyday content. One of the primary innovations by the agency is to build content libraries for their brands. "As of today, we have created around 1,00,000 pieces of lifestyle content for various fashion and lifestyle brands", says Priyanka Chugh, Founder & Creative Director, Gypsy_Moth. Gypsy_Moth's most renowned international project was for Jockey India, shot in Ibiza, Spain, with an international crew. The project was a resounding success for the agency, with the content being reused by Jockey for their in-store and online marketing.

In Priyanka's words, "I think it was a one-of-a-kind bulk content creation project that we pulled off for Jockey. We have also built some amazing content including video production for the trending lifestyle vlog application Trell, multiple social media pieces for Oziva, campaigns for AND, Paragon, Craftsvilla, Dineout, and many more." So what does the future hold for Priyanka and her Gypsies? "We are currently pitching to multiple brands from various sectors whilst planning to expand big-time this year. With our in-house production team, we always make sure to reinvest in the business and are locked onto our route map that will allow us to amp up our turnovers by 10x in the next financial year."

Gypsies are firm believers of not just making content that is consumable, but stories that are breakthrough. Relevant. Relatable. Reliable. Gypsy_Moth is an innovative agency that specializes in fashion, beauty, luxury & lifestyle. While they use consumer research and data analytics to create communication that speaks for the brand, Gypsy_Moth prides itself in being known as a group of storytellers looking for brands who are driven to become a part of people's life.

