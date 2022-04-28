JSHL bags international safety award from British Safety Council * Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) on Thursday said it has received International Safety Award from British Safety Council for third time in a row.

This certification validates company's committed and consistent efforts towards establishing a robust workplace infrastructure for health and safety in 2021, JSHL said in a statement.

''Our commitment to safety is embodied in the work culture at JSHL. A third consecutive recognition of our endeavours by the British Safety Council fills us with pride. We are devoted to continuing our efforts towards health and safety that have always made us stand-out in the industry, especially during the testing times of COVID,'' JSHL Managing Director said.

*** Mumbai to have 5,000 more electric charging stations soon * The financial capital will soon have 5,000 more electric charging stations, courtesy an initiative by Tata Power and realty lobby Naredco.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray welcomed the move saying the biggest issue in EV adoption is the charging ecosystem.

*** Essar Ports Vizag Terminal handles largest dry bulk vessel * Essar Ports Vizag Terminal on Thursday said it has handled the largest dry bulk vessel and recorded the largest parcel.

The over 2 lakh tonne bulk carrier M V Star Eleni berthed at the port on April 20 and the terminal loaded 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore on the ship, according to a statement.

