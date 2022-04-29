Left Menu

Panic as tourists bring unexploded shell to Israeli airport

An American family set off a bomb scare at Israel's main airport on Thursday when they showed security inspectors an unexploded shell which they found while visiting the Golan Heights and had packed for their return trip, authorities said. Video circulated on social media showed panicked passengers scattering at Ben Gurion Airport's departure hall. Israel, which boasts high levels of aviation security, clashed with Syria over the Golan during the wars of 1967 and 1973.

An American family set off a bomb scare at Israel's main airport on Thursday when they showed security inspectors an unexploded shell which they found while visiting the Golan Heights and had packed for their return trip, authorities said.

Video circulated on social media showed panicked passengers scattering at Ben Gurion Airport's departure hall. The Israel Airports Authority said a man was hospitalised with injuries sustained as he tried to flee over a baggage carousel.

It said the family was allowed to board their flight after an interrogation by security staff, who declared an all-clear. Israel, which boasts high levels of aviation security, clashed with Syria over the Golan during the wars of 1967 and 1973. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

