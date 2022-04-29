Left Menu

Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to COVID

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:39 IST
Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to COVID
  • Country:
  • China

Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended due to COVID-19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Zhao Lijian's comments at a news conference came after South Korea's news agency, Yonhap, earlier reported the suspension, citing COVID-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong as the reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022