Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to COVID
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:39 IST
Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended due to COVID-19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Zhao Lijian's comments at a news conference came after South Korea's news agency, Yonhap, earlier reported the suspension, citing COVID-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong as the reason.
