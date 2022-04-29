Freight trains between North Korea and China suspended due to COVID

Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended due to COVID-19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Zhao Lijian's comments at a news conference came after South Korea's news agency, Yonhap, earlier reported the suspension, citing COVID-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong as the reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)