Spain slashes growth outlook for 2022 to 4.3% from 7%
The Spanish government lowered its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.3% from a previous target of 7%, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday.
She attributed the deterioration of the outlook to the negative impact of the current situation in energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
