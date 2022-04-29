Left Menu

Spain slashes growth outlook for 2022 to 4.3% from 7%

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:19 IST
Nadia Calvino Image Credit: Twitter, Nadia Calvino (@NadiaCalvino)
  • Spain

The Spanish government lowered its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.3% from a previous target of 7%, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday.

She attributed the deterioration of the outlook to the negative impact of the current situation in energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

