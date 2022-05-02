Left Menu

Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan prices by up to 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:36 IST
Volkswagen hikes Taigun, Tiguan prices by up to 4 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Volkswagen India on Monday said it has increased prices of Taigun and Tiguan by up to 4 per cent with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of high input costs.

Owing to the rising input costs, effective May 2, the brand announces a price revision of 2.5-4 per cent (depending on the variant) on the Taigun and Tiguan, the automaker said in a statement.

The company also announced various feature enhancements in Taigun.

The model now offers the engine idle start/stop and tyre pressure deflation warning as standard across all variants of both the performance line and the dynamic line, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022