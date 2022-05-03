JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): KIUG 21 host, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), today to become the winner of the Khelo India University Games 2021. The University team topped the chart with 20 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, followed by Lovely Professional University (LPU) with 17 golds and Punjab University with 15 gold medals. The swimming team of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) swam to glory with more than 20 medals in several swimming events. Siva Sridhar emerged as the star swimmer by winning 11 gold, while Olympian Shrihari Natraj won 3 gold medals while posting a record-breaking performance. Shrungi Bandekar won 4 golds in various women's swimming events.

The super racer Priya Mohan of the host university won the gold medal in the women's 200m race finale by defeating Asian Games' champion and Olympian Dutee Chand. Priya won the championship by clocking 23.90 seconds, while Dutee Chand of KIIT University came second at 24.90 seconds. Priya Mohan had won gold too in the women's 400m race on Sunday. JAIN's seven-men karate team performed well with Sayed Baba winning the gold at the singles event. Both the men's and women's Badminton teams of JAIN University won gold and the hearts of the spectators with their determined performances. Fencing, Women's Pole Vault and weightlifting teams registered extraordinary performances and fetched medals for the University.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder and Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, "As we are approaching the conclusion of the games, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude. It is a privilege for us at JAIN University to host the Khelo India University Games 2021, and the extraordinary performances by our students add a sense of satisfaction. We would like to thank the Government of India, Karnataka Government, SAI, and all the delegates for their support and encouragement in hosting this successful event and winning hearts." He further adds, "I would like to extend my gratitude to the entire team at JAIN University for the seamless execution of the events with proper training and planning. I would also like to congratulate all the participants representing their respective universities and making them proud. I wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours." Athletes and delegates from universities across India were overwhelmed with the hospitality at the JAIN Global Campus. These facilities included comfortable boarding arrangements and accommodations, catering services, nutritious food, and other entertainment and fitness facilities. The evening entertainment programmes filled with dance, theatrical plays, and musical nights won the hearts of every spectator.

A total of 20 games were played and participated by 3900 students from 210 Universities in the second edition of the Khelo India University Games. The Games introduced indigenous sporting competitions such as Yogasana and Mallakhamba for the first time in the history of national sports. The events for the Games were organized at Kanteerava Indoor/Outdoor stadium, JAIN Global Campus, The Sports School, SAI Shooting Range, and KM Cariappa Stadium. At the same time, more than 3500 participants stayed at the hostels of JAIN Global Campus. JAIN university management has provided world-class facilities for the athletes and the delegates of these universities as part of its rigorous hospitality services. 14,400 major meals were served on average each day to ensure that these athletes don't miss out on their nutritional requirements. So far, 1,29,600 meals have been filled in these nine days. At the same time, 950 volunteers were assigned to meet the needs of these sporting events with round-the-clock services. Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its three decades of contribution to education. The University is recognised among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

