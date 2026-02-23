Veteran Politician Mukul Roy Passes Away at 71

Veteran politician Mukul Roy, a stalwart in Indian politics, passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. He succumbed to cardiac arrest at a private hospital.

His political journey began as a founder member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998. Subsequently, a fallout led him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017.

Roy's notable achievements include serving as the railway minister in 2011 under the UPA-2 government. He was also elected twice to the Rajya Sabha and served as an MLA in the West Bengal assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)