Veteran Politician Mukul Roy Passes Away at 71
Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died at age 71 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his role as a TMC founder member and later association with BJP, he served as a railway minister in 2011. Roy was recently an MLA in the West Bengal assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 08:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran politician Mukul Roy, a stalwart in Indian politics, passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. He succumbed to cardiac arrest at a private hospital.
His political journey began as a founder member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998. Subsequently, a fallout led him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017.
Roy's notable achievements include serving as the railway minister in 2011 under the UPA-2 government. He was also elected twice to the Rajya Sabha and served as an MLA in the West Bengal assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist
Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Two-Year Achievement Proposal in Rajasthan Assembly
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'
Political Clashes Intensify as West Bengal and Delhi Leaders Exchange Heated Accusations
AAP Slams BJP Over 'Fake Inductions' in Punjab