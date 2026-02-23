Left Menu

Veteran Politician Mukul Roy Passes Away at 71

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy died at age 71 due to cardiac arrest. Known for his role as a TMC founder member and later association with BJP, he served as a railway minister in 2011. Roy was recently an MLA in the West Bengal assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 08:55 IST
Veteran politician Mukul Roy, a stalwart in Indian politics, passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. He succumbed to cardiac arrest at a private hospital.

His political journey began as a founder member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998. Subsequently, a fallout led him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017.

Roy's notable achievements include serving as the railway minister in 2011 under the UPA-2 government. He was also elected twice to the Rajya Sabha and served as an MLA in the West Bengal assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

