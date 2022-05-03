Prasar Bharati Member Finance D P S Negi gets additional charge as Member Personnel

Prasar Bharati Member Finance D P S Negi has been given the additional charge of member personnel of the body by the information and broadcasting ministry.

The Union information and broadcasting minister has given approval for giving additional charge of member personnel, Prasar Bharati, to Member Finance Negi, till a suitable candidate is appointed to the post, an office order of the ministry stated.

Negi is an Indian Economic Services Officer of the 1985 batch. During his career, across various ministries and departments, he has been awarded for various achievements.

Before joining Prasar Bharati, Negi was principal advisor at the labour and employment ministry. There, along with other duties assigned to him, he also had the full-time charge of chief labour commissioner (central). He was also the director general of the labour bureau for more than a year.

His major contribution there was starting the All India Survey on Domestic Workers, the All India Survey on Migrant Workers, the All India Quarterly Establishment Based Employment Survey, the All India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals and the All India Survey on Employment in Transport Sector.

During his more than a year stint as chief labour commissioner (central), major reconciliations were held in his leadership and wage settlement agreement between Manganese Ore (India) Limited and the workers Union was signed which helped more than 6,000 workers in one go for a period of 10 years -- 2017-2027.

Negi, as advisor finance (Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises), a post he served between December 2016-June 2020, he always exceeded and improved spending while also exercising due diligence and prudence.

He has also served as chief executive Officer in the National Buildings Organization from 2006 to 2014 and as director (finance and budget), MTNL. At MTNL, he was responsible for getting it listed in the New York Stock Exchange.

As regional director, National Savings Organisation, he initiated Kalpavriksh which led to increase of small savings from Rs 120 crore 1991 to Rs 2,500 crore in 1997.

Negi is also recipient of a number of awards, which include an award for Outstanding Performance in the field of Small Savings in India and the Small Savings Ratna Award by the Government of Delhi.

