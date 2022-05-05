ABB India Chairman Morten Wierod resigns

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday said its Chairman Morten Wierod has resigned. ''Morten Wierod vide letter dated May 5, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the position of Chairman and Non-executive & Non-independent Director of the Company, effective closure of business hours of May 5, 2022,'' a BSE filing said. The resignation was consequent to the change in his global role within the ABB Group.

The Board of Directors of the company noted his communication and appreciated the services rendered by Wierod during his tenure, according to the filing.

