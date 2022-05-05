Left Menu

ABB India Chairman Morten Wierod resigns

Morten Wierod vide letter dated May 5, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the position of Chairman and Non-executive Non-independent Director of the Company, effective closure of business hours of May 5, 2022, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:28 IST
ABB India Chairman Morten Wierod resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday said its Chairman Morten Wierod has resigned. ''Morten Wierod vide letter dated May 5, 2022, has tendered his resignation from the position of Chairman and Non-executive & Non-independent Director of the Company, effective closure of business hours of May 5, 2022,'' a BSE filing said. The resignation was consequent to the change in his global role within the ABB Group.

The Board of Directors of the company noted his communication and appreciated the services rendered by Wierod during his tenure, according to the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022