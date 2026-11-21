Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Saudi Arabia once banned Grand Theft Auto. Now it's got a stake in it

Grand Theft Auto, banned in Saudi Arabia ​until last year, is now being embraced not only by its gamers - a category that includes Crown Prince Mohammed ​bin Salman - but also by its sovereign wealth fund, which the prince chairs. ‌This ​week, gamers in Saudi Arabia joined legions of fans around the world to play Grand Theft Auto VI upon launch — the first new release of the top-selling series since a Saudi ban was scrapped in 2025.

New 'Hunger Games' prequel traces trauma behind future rebellion

The new "Hunger Games" prequel explores how young Haymitch Abernathy's ordeal in a deadly televised contest shapes him and helps sow the seeds of ‌the rebellion against his country's oppressive rulers depicted in the later films. The films follow children, called tributes, who are forced to fight to the death in a televised spectacle staged by the rulers of the fictional nation of Panem.

Motor racing-Nike to become Formula One's official apparel and uniform partner

Formula One's push to turn its rapid global growth into a broader lifestyle business took another step on Thursday with the announcement of a long-term partnership that will make Nike the sport's official apparel and uniform supplier from 2027. Nike will create co-branded ‌uniforms for staff at Formula One events worldwide, as well as footwear, apparel and accessories for fans. Financial terms were not disclosed.

'GTA VI' to supercharge Sony — but not so much in Japan

The global launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on ‌Thursday is expected to provide a major boost to PlayStation maker Sony, though in its home market of Japan, the franchise remains a niche pursuit. The long-awaited open-world crime action game from Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games is rolling out across the world and has been met with rave reviews and fans taking time off work to play.

GTA VI shatters records with $3.8 billion in first-day sales

"Grand Theft Auto VI" raked in $3.79 billion in sales within the first 24 hours of its launch, becoming the world's biggest entertainment release ever, as fans around the world celebrated the blockbuster title that is now a global cultural phenomenon. The action-adventure title ⁠that sees criminal ​duo Lucia and Jason blitz through the neon-soaked streets of Vice City ⁠sold 32.5 million units pre-release, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, a day after the game launched to massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

YouTube nears $3 billion settlement with US school districts over addiction claims, Bloomberg News reports

YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts ⁠that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The deal also includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months, the report said, citing people familiar ​with the matter.

Motor racing-Norris casts Russell as F1's Bond candidate

Lando Norris has nominated George Russell as Formula One's most likely James Bond, citing the Mercedes driver's fondness for suits and apparent readiness to trade the paddock for ⁠a licence to kill. Asked which current driver would best suit the role of Britain's best-known fictional spy, McLaren's Norris offered a swift answer.

'GTA VI' publisher Take-Two jumps as gamers relish blockbuster release

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is winning praise from players and critics as it rolls out worldwide, and Wall Street is joining the chorus. Shares of ⁠Take-Two ​Interactive, publisher of the latest edition in the iconic GTA franchise, surged more than 8% on Wednesday as investors bet that glowing initial reviews will fuel demand further and boost the company's bookings and revenue this year.

GTA VI books record $3.79 billion in sales on first day of launch

"Grand Theft Auto VI" recorded $3.79 billion in retail sales in the first 24 hours of its launch, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, cementing its position as the world's biggest videogame release of all time.

'Choosin' Texas' singer Langley beats ⁠Taylor Swift on way to Country Music Awards sweep

Ella Langley and her unstoppable hit "Choosin' Texas" dominated the Country Music Association awards on Wednesday at a ceremony that also featured Taylor Swift's first performance at the CMAs in 13 years. Swift, who ⁠began her career in country music before finding megastardom in pop, went ⁠into the show in Nashville with one nomination for "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the "Toy Story 5" movie soundtrack.

India's gamers skip work, crowd cafes for Grand Theft Auto VI as Modi joins buzz

Jacob Joel first played Grand Theft Auto in school, then again in college. On Thursday, the 30-year-old IT professional took the day off to play GTA VI in a Bengaluru gaming ‌cafe's mini-theater, steering a speedboat beneath a ‌bridge on a 100-inch projection screen with surround sound. "We waited around 13 long years to get into GTA VI... that is a ​nostalgic feeling," Joel said, controller in hand, eyes fixed on the screen.