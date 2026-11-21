Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: LIV Golf owes R&A more than $650K

LIV Golf, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September after ​Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its support, owes the R&A more than $650,000, bunkered.co.uk reported Friday. Earlier ​this month, LIV's lawyers told a judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New ‌Jersey ​that the league would cease operations.

Motor racing-Russell tops second practice at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest time in the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved after a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded a timed lap. Russell, winner on the Strip circuit ‌in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Tennis-Alcaraz eases injury concerns with Cobolli win, Medvedev books last four spot

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns about a hamstring injury by cruising past Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1 in his final ATP Finals round-robin match on Friday, completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign and securing momentum ahead of the semi-finals. The Spaniard, who will face ‌American Ben Shelton in the semi-final, had already booked his place in the last four after victories over American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and 2020 ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev, but his fitness came under scrutiny ‌after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over the Russian.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (illness) aims to be fully healthy by Monday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full practice participant Friday for the second straight day as he battles an illness that he believes will be behind him when Cincinnati visits the Washington Commanders on Monday night. "Getting better," Burrow said after Friday's practice.

Angels tender contracts to OF Jose Siri, pair of relievers

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a trio of one-year contracts for outfielder Jose Siri ($2.5 million), ⁠right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman ($1.05 ​million) and left-hander Tayler Saucedo ($1.3 million), the club announced Friday. ⁠Siri, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels prior to spring training last year, slashed.241/.296/.417 with 10 home runs across 108 games in 2026. The Dominican Republic native made his mark defensively, though, ranking second for Los Angeles with five outfield assists and, most notably, ⁠robbing a potential grand slam against former teammate Taylor Walls when he reached over the left field wall on May 31 vs. the Rays.

Report: Tom Brady buys Chelsea stake after Birmingham exit

NFL legend Tom Brady is now a part-owner of English ​Premier League powerhouse Chelsea after purchasing a stake in the club with his partners, ESPN reported Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Motor racing-F1 agrees framework for switch to V8 engines from 2030, says ⁠FIA

Formula One stakeholders have given the green light to a return to V8 engines from 2030, the governing FIA said on Friday in what it hailed as a significant milestone towards louder and livelier racing. The International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management, the 11 teams and power unit manufacturers ⁠agreed ​unanimously on a technical framework for the switch to less-complicated engines running on advanced sustainable fuels.

Reports: Gavin Sheets agrees to three-year, $11M deal with Padres

The San Diego Padres and outfielder Gavin Sheets agreed to a three-year, $11 million deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Sheets will receive $2.5 million in 2027 and has player options for $4 million in both 2028 and 2029. He will also receive a $500,000 signing bonus.

Motor racing-Russell leads Mercedes one-two in final Las Vegas F1 practice

George ⁠Russell led a Mercedes one-two in a dry final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, after also setting the pace in Thursday night's rain-hit second practice. Russell, who won on the Strip ⁠circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute, ⁠34.041 seconds ahead of qualifying later on Friday.

Tennis-ATP to 'wait and see' on Middle East tournaments amid conflict, says chairman Gaudenzi

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the men’s tour was taking a “wait-and-see” approach to staging tournaments in the Middle East as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, along with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, raised security ‌and travel concerns across the Gulf. ‌Several international sports events scheduled in the region have been cancelled or postponed, including the Six Kings Slam exhibition, which was ​postponed to December following attacks on Saudi capital Riyadh.