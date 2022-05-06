Left Menu

Individual pays Rs 28.6 lakh to settle case with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:30 IST
Individual pays Rs 28.6 lakh to settle case with Sebi
  • Country:
  • India

An individual on Friday settled proceedings with markets regulator Sebi in a case pertaining to alleged violation of norms for investment advisers after paying Rs 28.6 lakh as settlement charges.

The regulator agreed to settle the proposed adjudication proceedings in the case related to alleged violation of provisions of IA (Investment Adviser) regulations as well as code of conduct prescribed under RA (Research Analysts) norms, after it was approached by the applicant (Amit Mohan Jeswani) with a plea under the settlement regulations.

In its settlement order, Sebi disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against Jeswani issued through a show cause notice in May 2021.

The regulator had conducted an inspection to examine the compliance with the regulatory requirements as prescribed under the provisions of RA regulations during the period April 2018 to March 2019.

In the show cause notice, it was alleged that the applicant was selling model portfolio products to his clients which is against the defined responsibility and professional standards of research analysts.

Further, it was observed that the applicant was not registered as an investment adviser with Sebi, but was introduced to the clients as an entity providing 'Advisory Services'.

Pursuant to this, the regulator had initiated the proceedings and issued a show cause notice (SCN) to the applicant.

A High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) approved Rs 28,60,000 as settlement amount. Besides, it formulated a non-monetary settlement term -- restraining the applicant from obtaining any other registration with Sebi for a period of 3 years.

The individual proposed payment of the amount towards settlement of the proceedings without admitting or denying any violation on his part.

''The applicant also agreed for voluntary compliance of non-monetary settlement term,'' the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022